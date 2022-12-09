Delphia USA Inc. Invests $156,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,138 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 480,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 159,418 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.16 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

