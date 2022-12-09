Delphia USA Inc. Invests $201,000 in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 1,072,900 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZUO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 over the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

