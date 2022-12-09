Delphia USA Inc. Invests $203,000 in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,854,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,761,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,727,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares in the company, valued at $807,630,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,854,159 shares in the company, valued at $127,761,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,496 shares of company stock valued at $22,376,021 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

