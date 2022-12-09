Delphia USA Inc. Invests $208,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,955,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 41.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 605,768 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Natera by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,524 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NTRA opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
