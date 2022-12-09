Delphia USA Inc. Invests $210,000 in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of KURA opened at $15.22 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

