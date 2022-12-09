Delphia USA Inc. Invests $225,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

SPG opened at $117.12 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $165.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

