Delphia USA Inc. Invests $229,000 in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. King Wealth bought a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

