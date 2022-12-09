Delphia USA Inc. Invests $232,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $203.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.71 and its 200 day moving average is $194.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

