Delphia USA Inc. Lowers Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,247.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 145,793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 85,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

