Delphia USA Inc. Makes New $156,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after buying an additional 555,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.6 %

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.