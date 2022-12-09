Delphia USA Inc. Makes New $163,000 Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,328,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,937,000 after acquiring an additional 906,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after buying an additional 7,816,529 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,510,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,873,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 10,450,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,771,000 after buying an additional 825,726 shares during the period. Finally, Washington University lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Washington University now owns 6,126,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 693,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPNG opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

