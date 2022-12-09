Delphia USA Inc. Makes New $172,000 Investment in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,584,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,363 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

RLGT stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 29.20%.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

