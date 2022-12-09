Delphia USA Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 651.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 90.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

