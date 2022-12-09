Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after acquiring an additional 224,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,166,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $106.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

