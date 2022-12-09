Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 143,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of eXp World by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $37.83.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,452,071 shares in the company, valued at $329,424,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,452,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,424,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,235,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,980 shares of company stock worth $2,116,294 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

