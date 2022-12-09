Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $220,088,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after buying an additional 648,791 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $59,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,851,000 after acquiring an additional 503,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.7 %

H opened at $97.16 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

