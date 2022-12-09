Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after buying an additional 2,756,500 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,233,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,483,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,727,621.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,671,144 shares in the company, valued at $807,630,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,496 shares of company stock worth $22,376,021. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

