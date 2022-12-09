Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

