Delphia USA Inc. Purchases New Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

