Delphia USA Inc. Purchases New Shares in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CURV. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

