Delphia USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,312 Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELC. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter worth $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Trading Up 26.4 %

Shares of CELC opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Celcuity Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

