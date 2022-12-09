Delphia USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,312 Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Celcuity by 50.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Celcuity stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Celcuity Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

