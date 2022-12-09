Delphia USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,265 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,999,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,225,000 after buying an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.