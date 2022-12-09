Delphia USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,748 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 266.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

CENT stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.62. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

