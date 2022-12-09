Delphia USA Inc. Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

OXY stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.