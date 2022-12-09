Delphia USA Inc. Takes $188,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
Kosmos Energy Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:KOS opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
Kosmos Energy Profile
Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.