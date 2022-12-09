Delphia USA Inc. Takes $188,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.66) to GBX 735 ($8.96) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

