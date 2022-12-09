Delphia USA Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 2.9 %

About Callon Petroleum

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.