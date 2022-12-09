Delphia USA Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CVCO opened at $243.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $325.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.