Delphia USA Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVCO opened at $243.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $325.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cavco Industries Company Profile

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.