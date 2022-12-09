Delphia USA Inc. Takes Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Delphia USA Inc. owned 0.18% of Flexsteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLXS. TheStreet downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $15.14 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.