Delphia USA Inc. Takes Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Delphia USA Inc. owned 0.18% of Flexsteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLXS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,380,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLXS. TheStreet downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Get Rating

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Further Reading

