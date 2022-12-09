Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Director Buys $19,395.00 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) Director Glenda E. Hood purchased 1,500 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $19,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,974.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Delta Apparel Trading Up 5.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $11.89 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.65). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
Featured Stories
