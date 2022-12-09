Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Director Buys $19,395.00 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) Director Glenda E. Hood purchased 1,500 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $19,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,974.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Delta Apparel Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $11.89 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.65). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 22.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 205.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 91,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

