DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 140,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,509,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

DHT Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.51.

DHT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of DHT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -799.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 206,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

