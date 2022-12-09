Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $34.90. Approximately 7,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,092,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $576,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 153.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 32.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $3,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

