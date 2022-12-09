Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of DY stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13.

In related news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

