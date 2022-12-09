DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 6,488 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.20% of Cooper Companies worth $31,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.10.

NYSE:COO opened at $319.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.05.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

