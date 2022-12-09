DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 6,488 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.20% of Cooper Companies worth $31,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $319.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.82 and its 200-day moving average is $304.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.10.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

