DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 8,386 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

