DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $27.34 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $27,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $269.79 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.99 and a 200-day moving average of $235.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,969 shares of company stock worth $36,866,122 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

