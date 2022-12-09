DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New $31.35 Million Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,351,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.11% of Nucor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $150.85 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.