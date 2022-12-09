DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 95,274 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95,274 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

