DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,351,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.11% of Nucor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $150.85 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

