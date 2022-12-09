E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Down 5.6%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.21. 1,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 280,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps acquired 101,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,652.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,652.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

