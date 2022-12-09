Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ECL opened at $149.17 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.88.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

