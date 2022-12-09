Elizabeth H. Weatherman Purchases 10,423 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 10,423 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $16,259.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,843.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vapotherm Stock Down 13.7 %

NYSE VAPO opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Vapotherm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

