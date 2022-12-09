Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. 2,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Embecta from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Embecta Stock Down 1.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.
About Embecta
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
