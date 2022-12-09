Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.99

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.99 and last traded at C$53.36, with a volume of 262111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMA. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.63%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

