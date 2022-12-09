Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 159.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Entegris by 136.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 77.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

