Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Green Dot Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Dot in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $18.30 on Friday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $962.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,645,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 522,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth $8,490,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,809,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 297,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

