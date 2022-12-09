Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Akari Therapeutics, Plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akari Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akari Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKTX. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AKTX stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.