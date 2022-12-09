Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Trading Down 6.4%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.46 and last traded at $90.75. 51,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,037,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Expedia Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,481 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,573 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,564 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

